Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has surged by 0.17% when compared to previous closing price of $150.75, but the company has seen a -0.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Zoetis (ZTS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZTS is 444.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTS on July 30, 2025 was 3.07M shares.

ZTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen a -0.12% decrease in the past week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month, and a -1.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ZTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for ZTS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $155 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ZTS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ZTS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

ZTS Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.09. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sold 652 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 15,129 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $110,840 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 51.85%, with 17.70% for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.