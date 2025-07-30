Zillow Group Inc (Z) Stock Showcases 3.57% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (Z) has gone down by -0.42% for the week, with a 14.48% rise in the past month and a 21.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for Z. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for Z’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for Z is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for Z is 163.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on July 30, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

Z stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)'s stock price has gone decline by -2.42% in comparison to its previous close of $81.82, however, the company has experienced a -0.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Z Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.08. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 64.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Frink Lloyd D, who sold 52,866 shares at the price of $80.25 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Frink Lloyd D now owns 2,383,189 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $4,242,364 using the latest closing price.

Frink Lloyd D, the Co -Exec. Chairman & President of Zillow Group Inc, sold 27,134 shares at $80.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Frink Lloyd D is holding 2,383,189 shares at $2,194,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.72%, with -1.29% for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $198.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.