Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a 4.07% gain in the past month, and a -0.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47x compared to its average ratio. YUMC has 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YUMC is 360.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on July 30, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

YUMC stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.96%relation to previous closing price of $46.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Investors with an interest in Retail – Restaurants stocks have likely encountered both Yum China Holdings (YUMC) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $35.50. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to YUMC, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.32. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw 58.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $50.59 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 52,075 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $202,359 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sold 37,252 shares at $49.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Wat Joey is holding 382,657 shares at $1,851,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.73%, with 8.22% for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.