What Recent Market Trends Mean for Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) Stock

The stock of Corteva Inc (CTVA) has gone down by -1.18% for the week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month and a 18.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for CTVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is above average at 44.44x. The 36-month beta value for CTVA is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CTVA is 681.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on July 30, 2025 was 3.93M shares.

CTVA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has increased by 0.66% when compared to last closing price of $72.4.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.18 cents per share, representing an annual increase of nearly 6% over the company’s previous quarterly dividend and payable September 15, 2025, to the Company’s shareholders of record on September 2, 2025. This is Corteva’s fifth dividend increase since its 2019 spin-off and a result of the company’s firm focus on driving margin expansion and sustainable long-term growth through industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement, together with disciplined operational execution.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $69 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CTVA, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CTVA Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.19. In addition, Corteva Inc saw 31.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from FUERER CORNEL B, who sold 55,242 shares at the price of $68.06 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, FUERER CORNEL B now owns 101,641 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $3,759,771 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 4.66%, with 2.66% for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.