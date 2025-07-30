What Recent Market Trends Mean for 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) Stock

The stock of 3D Systems Corp (DDD) has seen a -12.50% decrease in the past week, with a 10.53% gain in the past month, and a -13.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for DDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.72% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of -37.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDD is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DDD is 130.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on July 30, 2025 was 4.43M shares.

DDD stock’s latest price update

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has plunge by -5.62%relation to previous closing price of $1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDD) and certain of its officers.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7450. In addition, 3D Systems Corp saw -57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from GRAVES JEFFREY A, who purchased 60,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, GRAVES JEFFREY A now owns 1,091,782 shares of 3D Systems Corp, valued at $231,000 using the latest closing price.

HULL CHARLES W, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of 3D Systems Corp, sold 115,971 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that HULL CHARLES W is holding 331,955 shares at $447,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corp stands at -0.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -99.85%, with -38.40% for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corp (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -216.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-214.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Systems Corp (DDD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.