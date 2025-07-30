Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, WAB stock has gone down by -9.02%, with a monthly decline of -7.18% and a quarterly surge of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.90% for WAB’s stock, with a -0.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAB is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WAB is 169.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAB on July 30, 2025 was 925.74K shares.

WAB stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.15% compared to its previous closing price of $197.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Wabtec (WAB) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $175 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $147, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAB, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

WAB Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.33. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Santana Rafael, who sold 886 shares at the price of $213.48 back on Jul 08 ’25. After this action, Santana Rafael now owns 140,300 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $189,145 using the latest closing price.

Santana Rafael, the President and CEO of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sold 886 shares at $213.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Santana Rafael is holding 141,186 shares at $189,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.84%, with 5.87% for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.