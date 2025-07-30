WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) is above average at 21.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WEC is 318.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEC on July 30, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

WEC stock’s latest price update

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC)’s stock price has increased by 1.05% compared to its previous closing price of $107.5. However, the company has seen a -1.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of WEC Energy (WEC) for the quarter ended June 2025 by going beyond Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has experienced a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month, and a 0.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for WEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for WEC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $100 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEC, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

WEC Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.48. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw 30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from Erickson Joshua M, who sold 2,155 shares at the price of $107.77 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Erickson Joshua M now owns 2,686 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $232,242 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 12.96%, with 3.54% for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.