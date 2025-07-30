Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has gone down by -5.53% for the week, with a 9.19% rise in the past month and a 0.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for WMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for WMG’s stock, with a -3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.52x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WMG is 142.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.63M shares.

WMG stock’s latest price update

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG)’s stock price has plunge by -4.32%relation to previous closing price of $31.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that Forward-thinking executive to helm WMG’s distribution arm in addition to existing responsibilities leading LATAM business NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It was announced today that accomplished leader Alejandro Duque has been named President of ADA, the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), expanding on his existing responsibilities as President of Warner Music Latin America. Duque will continue to be based in Miami and report to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $30 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

WMG Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.33. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Matusch Timothy, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $31.43 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Matusch Timothy now owns 87,649 shares of Warner Music Group Corp, valued at $31,430 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 89.20%, with 4.87% for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.