Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00% in relation to its previous close of $3.15. However, the company has experienced a -5.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-29 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2025) – Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF) (“Vizsla Royalties” or the “Company”) is pleased to highlight Vizsla Silver Corp’s (“Vizsla Silver”) recently announced expanded exploration program at its flagship Panuco silver-gold project located in Western Mexico. Vizsla Royalties holds a 3.5% NSR royalty on the currently proposed Panuco PEA mine plan and a 2% NSR royalty on certain other exploration concessions in the Panuco district.

Is It Worth Investing in Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VZLA is 317.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZLA on July 30, 2025 was 3.90M shares.

VZLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has seen a -5.12% decrease in the past week, with a 11.31% rise in the past month, and a 42.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for VZLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for VZLA’s stock, with a 36.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VZLA Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZLA fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Vizsla Silver Corp saw 63.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VZLA

The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -2.23%, with -2.19% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 25.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

