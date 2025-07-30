Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23% compared to its previous closing price of $20.8. However, the company has seen a -5.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that The beloved Body by Victoria collection’s new FlexFactor Lightly Lined bra is precisely engineered with an innovative flexible titanium underwire to provide seamless flexibility, movement and comfort. NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Victoria’s Secret announced the launch of its latest addition to the Body by Victoria collection, featuring the Body by Victoria FlexFactor Lightly Lined Plunge Demi Bra.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is above average at 10.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for VSCO is 67.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSCO on July 30, 2025 was 3.21M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO stock saw an increase of -5.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.11% and a quarterly increase of 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for VSCO’s stock, with a -27.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VSCO, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

VSCO Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who purchased 212,500 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 10,310,631 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $3,431,620 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, purchased 584,000 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 10,098,131 shares at $10,793,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 31.35%, with 3.74% for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $565.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.