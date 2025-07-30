Veralto Corp (VLTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.87%relation to previous closing price of $103.1. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer L. Honeycutt – President, CEO & Director Ryan A.

Is It Worth Investing in Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) is above average at 29.41x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLTO is 237.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLTO on July 30, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

VLTO’s Market Performance

VLTO stock saw an increase of 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.92% and a quarterly increase of 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Veralto Corp (VLTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for VLTO’s stock, with a 4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTO stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for VLTO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VLTO in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $110 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTO reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for VLTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to VLTO, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

VLTO Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.64. In addition, Veralto Corp saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLTO starting from Trivedi Surekha, who sold 848 shares at the price of $100.55 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Trivedi Surekha now owns 8,433 shares of Veralto Corp, valued at $85,266 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veralto Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 41.35%, with 13.66% for asset returns.

Based on Veralto Corp (VLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veralto Corp (VLTO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.