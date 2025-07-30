Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has seen a -11.59% decrease in the past week, with a 14.10% gain in the past month, and a 115.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for VTYX stock, with a simple moving average of 36.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTYX is 63.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTYX on July 30, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

VTYX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) has decreased by -12.17% when compared to last closing price of $3.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-10 that Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on March 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VTYX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

VTYX Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +24.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Nuss John, who sold 1,887 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Nuss John now owns 467,226 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $2,019 using the latest closing price.

Nuss John, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sold 21,119 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27 ’24, which means that Nuss John is holding 464,582 shares at $49,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The total capital return value is set at -0.57%. Equity return is now at value -46.04%, with -42.35% for asset returns.

Based on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-133.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.