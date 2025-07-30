Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) has decreased by -5.10% when compared to last closing price of $2.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a new royalty on the Aberdeen Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada (the “Project”) operated by Forum Energy Metals Corp. (“Forum”). Highlights: 2.0% Gross Overriding Royalty Acquired for CAD$1 Million: URC will acquire the royalty for a cash payment of CAD$1,000,000 at closing, which is scheduled to occur by the end of May 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UROY is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UROY is 112.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UROY on July 30, 2025 was 3.76M shares.

UROY’s Market Performance

UROY stock saw an increase of -7.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.34% and a quarterly increase of 47.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for UROY’s stock, with a 22.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UROY Trading at 15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Royalty Corp stands at -0.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.95%, with -1.94% for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -103.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -38.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 371.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 233.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.