Understanding the 5.53% Volatility Levels of Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, AGL stock has gone down by -11.47%, with a monthly decline of -16.45% and a quarterly plunge of -49.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Agilon Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.89% for AGL stock, with a simple moving average of -34.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

AGL has 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AGL is 303.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGL on July 30, 2025 was 3.96M shares.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.02% in relation to its previous close of $1.99. However, the company has experienced a -11.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that WESTERVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (404) 975-4839 for internationa.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

AGL Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2155. In addition, Agilon Health Inc saw -71.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from McLoughlin Karen, who purchased 25,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, McLoughlin Karen now owns 73,166 shares of Agilon Health Inc, valued at $55,085 using the latest closing price.

Battaglia Silvana, the Director of Agilon Health Inc, purchased 25,062 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Battaglia Silvana is holding 66,144 shares at $50,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilon Health Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -42.95%, with -12.02% for asset returns.

Based on Agilon Health Inc (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -47.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-218.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.