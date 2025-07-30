Understanding the 10.24% Volatility Levels of Metsera Inc’s (MTSR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Metsera Inc (MTSR) has seen a -5.78% decrease in the past week, with a 30.01% gain in the past month, and a 87.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for MTSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for MTSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metsera Inc (NASDAQ: MTSR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTSR is 50.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTSR on July 30, 2025 was 938.05K shares.

MTSR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Metsera Inc (NASDAQ: MTSR) has dropped by -5.73% compared to previous close of $39.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that MET-097i (fully biased once-monthly GLP-1 RA) VESPER-1 and interim VESPER-3 data release expected in September 2025; Phase 3 initiation on track for late 2025

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTSR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MTSR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $65 based on the research report published on June 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for MTSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTSR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

MTSR Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.14% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSR starting from Burow Kristina, who purchased 2,222,222 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, Burow Kristina now owns 18,503,128 shares of Metsera Inc, valued at $39,999,996 using the latest closing price.

BERNS PAUL L, the Director of Metsera Inc, purchased 789,998 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that BERNS PAUL L is holding 8,313,680 shares at $14,219,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSR

The total capital return value is set at -0.3%.

Based on Metsera Inc (MTSR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1696.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-218.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metsera Inc (MTSR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.