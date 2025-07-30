Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for UA is 117.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of UA was 3.02M shares.

UA stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.83%relation to previous closing price of $6.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that BALTIMORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) will report its first quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended June 30, 2025, on Friday, August 8, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

UA’s Market Performance

Under Armour Inc (UA) has experienced a -3.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month, and a 18.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for UA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for UA’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Shadman Mehri, who sold 16,287 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Shadman Mehri now owns 191,796 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $100,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -9.95%, with -4.44% for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $372.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Under Armour Inc (UA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.