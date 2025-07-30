Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN): A Technical Analysis

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43x compared to its average ratio. TSN has 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TSN is 278.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSN on July 30, 2025 was 2.99M shares.

TSN stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has soared by 0.37% in relation to previous closing price of $53.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Tyson (TSN) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

TSN’s Market Performance

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has experienced a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month, and a -10.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for TSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for TSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $59 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

TSN Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.64. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.01%, with 2.48% for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.