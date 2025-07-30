Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.87% in comparison to its previous close of $27.82, however, the company has experienced a 18.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-17 that TGS ASA (OTCQX:TGSNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Bård Stenberg – Corporate Participant Kristian Kuvaas Johansen – Chief Executive Officer Sven Børre Larsen – Chief Financial Officer Bård Stenberg Good morning and welcome to TGS Q2 2025 Results Presentation. My name is Bård Stenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Intelligence in TGS.

Is It Worth Investing in Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) is above average at 11.25x. The 36-month beta value for TGS is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TGS is 69.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of TGS on July 30, 2025 was 337.63K shares.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS stock saw an increase of 18.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.97% and a quarterly increase of 15.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.08% for TGS’s stock, with a 11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TGS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on February 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TGS Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +18.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw 73.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 20.40%, with 13.39% for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $643.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.