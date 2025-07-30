Trading Update: Humana Inc (HUM) Stock Endures 3.34% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, HUM stock has gone up by 0.65%, with a monthly decline of -3.83% and a quarterly plunge of -11.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Humana Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for HUM’s stock, with a -10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is 16.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUM is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUM is 120.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On July 30, 2025, HUM’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

HUM stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48%relation to previous closing price of $231.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Besides Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates for Humana (HUM), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended June 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $315 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $308, previously predicting the price at $247. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUM, setting the target price at $308 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

HUM Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.66. In addition, Humana Inc saw -39.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Rechtin James A., who purchased 6,530 shares at the price of $229.25 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rechtin James A. now owns 30,474 shares of Humana Inc, valued at $1,496,984 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Humana Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.09%, with 3.39% for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Humana Inc (HUM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.