TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTE is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TTE is 2.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on July 30, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

TTE stock’s latest price update

TTE’s Market Performance

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.07% decline in the past month and a 2.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for TTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for TTE’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTE Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.88. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw -9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 10.96%, with 4.48% for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.