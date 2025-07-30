The Volatility of Envista Holdings Corp’s (NVST) Stock: A 1.30% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, NVST stock has gone up by 1.30%, with a monthly gain of 3.20% and a quarterly surge of 27.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Envista Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for NVST’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVST is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NVST is 165.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVST on July 30, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

NVST stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) has plunged by -2.12% when compared to previous closing price of $20.74, but the company has seen a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Envista (NVST) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVST stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NVST by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for NVST in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $23 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NVST stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NVST, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

NVST Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, Envista Holdings Corp saw 26.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Keel Paul A, who purchased 30,000 shares at the price of $16.87 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, Keel Paul A now owns 402,605 shares of Envista Holdings Corp, valued at $506,100 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the Chief Financial Officer of Envista Holdings Corp, purchased 24,532 shares at $16.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 24,532 shares at $400,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corp stands at -0.45%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -31.33%, with -18.70% for asset returns.

Based on Envista Holdings Corp (NVST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-883.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.