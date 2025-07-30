The Volatility of Cheniere Energy Inc’s (LNG) Stock: A 5.53% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) has seen a 5.53% increase in the past week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month, and a -1.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for LNG’s stock, with a 5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) is above average at 17.17x. The 36-month beta value for LNG is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LNG is 219.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on July 30, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

LNG stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG)’s stock price has soared by 2.85% in relation to previous closing price of $228.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that The UP World LNG Shipping Index surged 2.98%, outpacing the S&P 500, driven by higher volume and a return above key support. Japanese shipping companies led gains, with “K” Line, MOL, and NYK Line all approaching or testing resistance levels, signaling sector strength. Technical indicators, including moving averages and Bollinger Bands, point to further growth, supported by the EU-US LNG sales agreement.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $265 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

LNG Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.40. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc saw 33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from SHEAR NEAL A, who sold 4,300 shares at the price of $245.93 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, SHEAR NEAL A now owns 29,733 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc, valued at $1,057,492 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 63.13%, with 7.18% for asset returns.

Based on Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.