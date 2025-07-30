The -13.88% Decline of Trimas Corporation’s (TRS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TRS stock has gone up by 13.20%, with a monthly gain of 22.87% and a quarterly surge of 66.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Trimas Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.40% for TRS’s stock, with a 37.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) is above average at 45.32x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRS is 31.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRS on July 30, 2025 was 395.67K shares.

TRS stock’s latest price update

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS)’s stock price has soared by 10.77% in relation to previous closing price of $31.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that TriMas Posts 14% Revenue Gain in Q2

Analysts’ Opinion of TRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRS stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for TRS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRS in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $40 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

TRS Trading at 23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRS rose by +13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.48. In addition, Trimas Corporation saw 28.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimas Corporation stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.64%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Based on Trimas Corporation (TRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 193.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $47.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trimas Corporation (TRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.