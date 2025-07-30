The -13.88% Decline of Flywire Corp’s (FLYW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a 1.58% gain in the past month, and a 27.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for FLYW’s stock, with a -21.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 410.99x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FLYW is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLYW is 112.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYW on July 30, 2025 was 2.46M shares.

FLYW stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.60% in comparison to its previous close of $11.66, however, the company has experienced a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 23, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FLYW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to FLYW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

FLYW Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sold 9,563 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 407,166 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $98,212 using the latest closing price.

Santos Edwin J, the Director of Flywire Corp, sold 5,466 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Santos Edwin J is holding 21,990 shares at $54,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.63%, with 0.48% for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.