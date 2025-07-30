Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNDX is 82.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.72% of that float. On July 30, 2025, SNDX’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

SNDX stock’s latest price update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX)’s stock price has plunge by 8.15%relation to previous closing price of $9.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Syndax (SNDX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

SNDX’s Market Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.49% gain in the past month and a -22.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.84% for SNDX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SNDX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -57.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Goldan Keith A., who sold 1,296 shares at the price of $9.29 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Goldan Keith A. now owns 92,450 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $12,033 using the latest closing price.

Metzger Michael A, the Chief Executive Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 7,534 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Metzger Michael A is holding 298,661 shares at $69,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.87% for the present operating margin

-0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -7.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.63%. Equity return is now at value -93.70%, with -55.96% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-313.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.