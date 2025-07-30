Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) has increased by 0.28% when compared to last closing price of $39.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Suncor Energy (SU) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) is above average at 11.54x. The 36-month beta value for SU is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SU is 1.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of SU on July 30, 2025 was 4.83M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stock saw an increase of 2.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.60% and a quarterly increase of 12.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Suncor Energy, Inc (SU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for SU’s stock, with a 6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.74%, with 6.84% for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.