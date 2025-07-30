Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month and a 4.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 20.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STWD is 348.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STWD on July 30, 2025 was 3.21M shares.

STWD stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has increased by 0.66% compared to its previous closing price of $19.8. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that I avoid highly leveraged, high-yield mREITs due to unsustainable dividends and elevated risk of cuts, especially in volatile markets. Most commercial mortgage REITs with yields above 10% are red flags; I recommend steering clear of ‘sucker yields’ like SACH and KREF. Starwood Property Trust and Ladder Capital stand out for strong balance sheets, prudent management, and compelling growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $22.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to STWD, setting the target price at $21.50 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.33. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.90%, with 0.48% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.