Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) is above average at 22.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CXM is 106.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXM on July 30, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

CXM stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.54% in comparison to its previous close of $9.3, however, the company has experienced a 3.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has seen a 3.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.89% gain in the past month and a 21.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for CXM’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CXM, setting the target price at $7.70 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Sarin Manish, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Sprinklr Inc, sold 174,749 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Sarin Manish is holding 732,421 shares at $1,584,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 17.50%, with 9.46% for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.