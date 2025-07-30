Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86% in relation to its previous close of $24.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that In the latest trading session, Sony (SONY) closed at $24.88, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SONY is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SONY is 6.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for SONY on July 30, 2025 was 5.62M shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has seen a 0.25% increase for the week, with a -8.17% drop in the past month and a -4.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for Sony Group Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for SONY stock, with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Sony Group Corporation ADR saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 14.32%, with 3.25% for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.67 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.