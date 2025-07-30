Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) has dropped by -19.51% compared to previous close of $4.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -36.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. The firm is headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and is investigating Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN ) related to its merger with Rorschach I LLC. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Sonnet shareholders will own approximately 1% of the combined company. Is it a fair deal?

Is It Worth Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONN is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SONN is 5.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONN on July 30, 2025 was 3.81M shares.

SONN’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) has seen a -36.70% decrease in the past week, with a 191.07% rise in the past month, and a 118.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.30% for SONN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.46% for SONN’s stock, with a 39.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONN Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares surge +162.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN fell by -36.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc saw -52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.78% for the present operating margin

-3.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc stands at -13.29%. The total capital return value is set at -20.81%. Equity return is now at value -714.96%, with -272.65% for asset returns.

Based on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -128.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.