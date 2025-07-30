Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) has jumped by 0.87% compared to previous close of $71.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Skyworks (SWKS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is 28.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 21 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for SWKS is 149.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.57% of that float. On July 30, 2025, SWKS’s average trading volume was 3.26M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stock saw a decrease of -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.82% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for SWKS’s stock, with a -6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWKS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SWKS Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.53. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc saw -36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from BRACE PHILIP G, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $66.13 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, BRACE PHILIP G now owns 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc, valued at $661,300 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc, sold 10,522 shares at $88.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 15,960 shares at $926,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.70%, with 5.09% for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.