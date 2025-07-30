Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) is above average at 15.20x. The 36-month beta value for SKX is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SKX is 116.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SKX on July 30, 2025 was 6.99M shares.

SKX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE: SKX) has increased by 0.13% when compared to last closing price of $63.1. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SKECHERS RESPONDS TO KIZIK’S PATENT LAWSUIT.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX’s stock has fallen by -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.16% and a quarterly rise of 31.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.28% for Skechers U S A, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for SKX’s stock, with a 1.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $63 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for SKX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

SKX Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.17. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U S A, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 14.67%, with 7.83% for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.