Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (SSD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (SSD) has gone up by 13.26% for the week, with a 16.87% rise in the past month and a 19.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for SSD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for SSD’s stock, with a 10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (NYSE: SSD) Right Now?

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (NYSE: SSD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SSD is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SSD is 41.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for SSD on July 30, 2025 was 279.26K shares.

SSD stock’s latest price update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (NYSE: SSD)'s stock price has gone rise by 10.61% in comparison to its previous close of $166.01, however, the company has experienced a 13.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSD stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SSD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SSD in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $152 based on the research report published on February 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SSD, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SSD Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSD rose by +13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.75. In addition, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSD starting from ANDRASICK JAMES S, who sold 866 shares at the price of $165.38 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, ANDRASICK JAMES S now owns 783 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc, valued at $143,219 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 17.88%, with 11.52% for asset returns.

Based on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (SSD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $568.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc (SSD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.