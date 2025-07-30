Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY): A Technical Analysis

SIFY has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume of SIFY on July 30, 2025 was 58.31K shares.

SIFY stock’s latest price update

Sify Technologies Limited ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.71% compared to its previous closing price of $5.6. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-18 that Sify Technologies (SIFY -3.80%), an India-based information technology company, announced its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results on July 18. Revenue rose 14% year over year to 10.723 billion rupees, and EBITDA rose by 18% to 2.111 billion rupees, but the company recorded a loss after taxes of 388 million rupees on an IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) basis.

SIFY’s Market Performance

SIFY’s stock has risen by 7.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.67% and a quarterly rise of 44.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.63% for Sify Technologies Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.29% for SIFY’s stock, with a 52.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

Kaufman Bros, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIFY reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SIFY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 24th, 2007.

Kaufman Bros gave a rating of “Hold” to SIFY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

SIFY Trading at 25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +35.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited ADR saw 140.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited ADR stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -5.17%, with -1.07% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.