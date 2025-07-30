Should You Invest in Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Now?

The 36-month beta value for RELY is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RELY is 163.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume for RELY on July 30, 2025 was 3.39M shares.

RELY stock’s latest price update

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.98% in relation to its previous close of $17.21. However, the company has experienced a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SEATTLE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

RELY’s Market Performance

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has experienced a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.79% drop in the past month, and a -15.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for RELY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for RELY’s stock, with a -18.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $32 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RELY reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for RELY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to RELY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

RELY Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Oppenheimer Matthew B., who sold 14,583 shares at the price of $17.30 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Oppenheimer Matthew B. now owns 4,198,266 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $252,286 using the latest closing price.

Oppenheimer Matthew B., the Chief Executive Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sold 14,583 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Oppenheimer Matthew B. is holding 4,212,849 shares at $251,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.71%, with -0.42% for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -16.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.