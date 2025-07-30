Should You Invest in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Now?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GS is 305.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for GS on July 30, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

GS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) has surged by 1.15% when compared to previous closing price of $723.65, but the company has seen a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. cnbc.com reported 2025-07-29 that China mines around 70% and processes around 90% of rare earths. The U.S. is hoping to change that with investment in the domestic rare earth supply chain.

GS’s Market Performance

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has experienced a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 33.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for GS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $627. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GS, setting the target price at $560 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

GS Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $711.57. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc saw 48.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sold 6,608 shares at the price of $712.31 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 126,176 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, valued at $4,706,944 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS JOHN F.W., the Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, sold 6,008 shares at $717.39 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that ROGERS JOHN F.W. is holding 65,761 shares at $4,310,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 9.98%. Equity return is now at value 12.78%, with 0.91% for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -324.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.