Should You Invest in Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Now?

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 473.32x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTLB is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GTLB is 136.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.27% of that float. The average trading volume for GTLB on July 30, 2025 was 4.10M shares.

GTLB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has decreased by -2.46% when compared to last closing price of $48.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that I’m focused on value plays like GitLab, which offers strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation after a recent decline. Despite a modest FY26 outlook, GitLab continues to deliver 20%+ growth and benefits from AI-driven demand tailwinds. GitLab trades at a significant discount to peers, making it a rare high-growth stock with a reasonable valuation in today’s market.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GTLB’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.54% and a quarterly rise of 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Gitlab Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for GTLB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $46 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLB reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for GTLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTLB, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GTLB Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.49. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from BLASING KAREN, who sold 3,250 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 107,139 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $146,250 using the latest closing price.

Saintil Merline, the Director of Gitlab Inc, sold 607 shares at $43.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Saintil Merline is holding 13,594 shares at $26,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value 2.53%, with 1.26% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-131.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.