Should You Invest in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 25 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AAP is 58.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.00% of that float. The average trading volume for AAP on July 30, 2025 was 3.27M shares.

AAP stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32% compared to its previous closing price of $57.5. However, the company has seen a -13.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers (“Advance” or the “Company”), announced today that it has priced an offering of $975 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and $975 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, together with the 2030 Notes, the.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP’s stock has fallen by -13.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.02% and a quarterly rise of 73.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Advance Auto Parts Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of 31.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

AAP Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.85. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -23.77%, with -4.96% for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-395.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.