Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85x compared to its average ratio. SANM has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SANM is 51.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SANM on July 30, 2025 was 504.64K shares.

SANM stock’s latest price update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM)’s stock price has increased by 22.79% compared to its previous closing price of $98.35. However, the company has seen a 21.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM ) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jonathan P. Faust – Executive VP & CFO Jure Sola – Co-Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO Paige Melching – Senior Vice President of Investor Communications Conference Call Participants Anja Marie Theresa Soderstrom – Sidoti & Company, LLC Ruplu Bhattacharya – BofA Securities, Research Division Steven Bryant Fox – Fox Advisors LLC Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sanmina’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

SANM’s Market Performance

Sanmina Corp (SANM) has experienced a 21.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.14% rise in the past month, and a 49.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for SANM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.73% for SANM stock, with a simple moving average of 47.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $92 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for SANM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 30th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SANM, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SANM Trading at 28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM rose by +21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.57. In addition, Sanmina Corp saw 64.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from Johnson Susan A, who sold 787 shares at the price of $84.83 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Johnson Susan A now owns 9,582 shares of Sanmina Corp, valued at $66,761 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 11.58%, with 5.24% for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corp (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $469.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sanmina Corp (SANM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.