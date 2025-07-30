Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SAIL is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.40% of that float. On July 30, 2025, SAIL’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

SAIL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) has increased by 5.70% when compared to last closing price of $20.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

SAIL’s Market Performance

Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.79% drop in the past month, and a 27.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for SAIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for SAIL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $16 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SAIL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

SAIL Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC, who sold 2,500,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC now owns 479,842,514 shares of Sailpoint Inc, valued at $54,768,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sailpoint Inc stands at -0.7%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -12.09%, with -8.79% for asset returns.

Based on Sailpoint Inc (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $47.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.