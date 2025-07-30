Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) has plunged by -0.89% when compared to previous closing price of $140.82, but the company has seen a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-25 that Despite all the noise surrounding tariffs and the budget bill this year, seasonality has held up very well. In fact, seasonality has become my favorite backdrop to use when looking for price action to trade on.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is 22.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ROST is 319.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ROST’s average trading volume was 3.25M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stock saw an increase of 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.12% and a quarterly increase of 0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Ross Stores, Inc (ROST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for ROST’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ROST, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

ROST Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.95. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from BALMUTH MICHAEL, who sold 11,261 shares at the price of $131.60 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, BALMUTH MICHAEL now owns 59,790 shares of Ross Stores, Inc, valued at $1,481,954 using the latest closing price.

Sykes Karen, the PRESIDENT, CMO DD’S DISCOUNTS of Ross Stores, Inc, sold 5,036 shares at $130.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Sykes Karen is holding 110,365 shares at $657,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 39.57%, with 14.46% for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 84.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 117.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.