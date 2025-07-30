Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is above average at 13.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REYN is 54.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REYN on July 30, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

REYN stock’s latest price update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87%relation to previous closing price of $21.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

REYN’s Market Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has experienced a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a -7.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for REYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for REYN’s stock, with a -13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REYN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for REYN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REYN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on August 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REYN reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for REYN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to REYN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

REYN Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REYN fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.82. In addition, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc saw -21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REYN starting from Stangl Rolf, who purchased 4,500 shares at the price of $21.24 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Stangl Rolf now owns 30,889 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, valued at $95,580 using the latest closing price.

Stangl Rolf, the Director of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, purchased 4,500 shares at $21.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that Stangl Rolf is holding 26,389 shares at $97,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 16.30%, with 6.91% for asset returns.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $678.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.