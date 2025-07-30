Repligen Corp (RGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN)’s stock price has increased by 4.72% compared to its previous closing price of $119.65. However, the company has seen a 9.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jacob Johnson – Corporate Participant Jason K. Garland – CFO & Chief Compliance Officer Olivier Loeillot – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Daniel Anthony Arias – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division Douglas Anthony Schenkel – Wolfe Research, LLC Justin D.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RGEN is 53.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. On July 30, 2025, RGEN’s average trading volume was 809.28K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN’s stock has seen a 9.80% increase for the week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month and a -12.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for Repligen Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for RGEN’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $160 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to RGEN, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

RGEN Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.10. In addition, Repligen Corp saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Hunt Anthony, who sold 26,447 shares at the price of $123.71 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Hunt Anthony now owns 109,854 shares of Repligen Corp, valued at $3,271,688 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corp stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.16%, with -0.81% for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corp (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Repligen Corp (RGEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.