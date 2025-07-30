Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON)’s stock price has decreased by -23.45% compared to its previous closing price of $2.95. However, the company has seen a -12.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that BEIJING, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2025. First Six Months of Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights: Total revenue decreased to RMB42.1 million ($5.8 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2024, from RMB45.3 million ($6.2 million) for the same period in 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCON is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RCON is 4.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCON on July 30, 2025 was 107.38K shares.

RCON’s Market Performance

RCON stock saw a decrease of -12.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.67% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 66.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.15% for Recon Technology Ltd (RCON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.65% for RCON stock, with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 66.65%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd saw 48.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd stands at -0.57%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -10.48%, with -9.35% for asset returns.

Based on Recon Technology Ltd (RCON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -43.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-50.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.