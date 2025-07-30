Real-Time Update: CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CMS stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly gain of 4.72% and a quarterly plunge of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38x compared to its average ratio. CMS has 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMS is 297.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on July 30, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

CMS stock’s latest price update

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has increased by 1.30% when compared to last closing price of $71.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that CMS may post Q2 earnings growth as rate hikes and renewables earnings offset storm-related and reliability upgrade-related expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 20th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.11. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sold 2,198 shares at the price of $73.61 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 69,571 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $161,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 12.53%, with 2.91% for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.