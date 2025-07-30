Real-Time Update: Arteris Inc (AIP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Arteris Inc (AIP) has seen a 12.29% increase in the past week, with a 9.39% gain in the past month, and a 57.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for AIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.19% for AIP’s stock, with a 24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIP is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AIP is 27.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIP on July 30, 2025 was 407.04K shares.

AIP stock’s latest price update

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.17% compared to its previous closing price of $9.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that CAMPBELL, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIP reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for AIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIP, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AIP Trading at 22.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Arteris Inc saw 22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc stands at -0.53%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -1369.57%, with -32.41% for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated -16.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -251.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-24.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arteris Inc (AIP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.