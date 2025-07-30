Real-Time Update: Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has gone up by 7.10% for the week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month and a -25.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.65% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for ADMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) is above average at 21.63x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADMA is 230.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADMA on July 30, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

ADMA stock’s latest price update

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s stock price has soared by 1.44% in relation to previous closing price of $18.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The latest trading day saw Adma Biologics (ADMA) settling at $18.26, representing a +1.44% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADMA, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Adma Biologics Inc saw 39.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who sold 21,000 shares at the price of $18.66 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,037,850 shares of Adma Biologics Inc, valued at $391,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adma Biologics Inc stands at 0.45%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 78.45%, with 48.01% for asset returns.

Based on Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $147.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.