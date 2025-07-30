Ready Capital Corp (RC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.06%relation to previous closing price of $4.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (“Broadmark” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BRMK), Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital”) (NYSE: RC), and certain officers.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

RC has 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RC is 168.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RC on July 30, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC’s stock has seen a 2.06% increase for the week, with a -0.89% drop in the past month and a -2.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for Ready Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for RC’s stock, with a -22.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

RC Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -51.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Ahlborn Andrew, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.04 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Ahlborn Andrew now owns 310,808 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $50,395 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchased 5,000 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 118,106 shares at $25,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at -13.69%. Equity return is now at value -12.42%, with -2.46% for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 276.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.