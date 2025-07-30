QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of QMMM Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: QMMM) has jumped by 2.15% compared to previous close of $2.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-23 that HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: QMMM) (the “Company” or “QMMM”), a digital media advertising, virtual avatar & virtual apparel technology service provider in Hong Kong, today announced the closing of its best efforts public offering of 40,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $0.20 per ordinary share. Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be $8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in QMMM Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: QMMM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.56.

The average trading volume of QMMM on July 30, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

QMMM’s Market Performance

QMMM’s stock has seen a 4.39% increase for the week, with a 88.89% rise in the past month and a 209.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for QMMM Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.90% for QMMM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

QMMM Trading at 59.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +70.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMMM rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, QMMM Holdings Ltd saw -40.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QMMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for QMMM Holdings Ltd stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -71.80%, with -43.96% for asset returns.

Based on QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -40.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -88.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.