Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has seen a 3.29% increase in the past week, with a 6.09% gain in the past month, and a 9.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for PEG’s stock, with a 5.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) is above average at 24.22x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PEG is 498.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEG on July 30, 2025 was 2.99M shares.

PEG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) has surged by 1.92% when compared to previous closing price of $86.94, but the company has seen a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that PSEG (PEG) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PEG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PEG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $97 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEG reach a price target of $82.50. The rating they have provided for PEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PEG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

PEG Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEG rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.82. In addition, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc saw 19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEG starting from LaRossa Ralph A, who sold 1,387 shares at the price of $83.12 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, LaRossa Ralph A now owns 218,328 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, valued at $115,288 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.40%, with 3.39% for asset returns.

Based on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.